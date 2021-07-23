Meet the Mascots of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games
Meet Miraitowa and Someity, the mascots of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, respectively. Miraitowa is based on the Japanese words “mirai” which means future and “towa” which means eternity. According to the Tokyo 2020 website, the blue and white futuristic character represents the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of the people around the world.www.nbcdfw.com
