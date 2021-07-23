Cancel
Meet the Mascots of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

By Laura Harris
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Miraitowa and Someity, the mascots of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, respectively. Miraitowa is based on the Japanese words “mirai” which means future and “towa” which means eternity. According to the Tokyo 2020 website, the blue and white futuristic character represents the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of the people around the world.

