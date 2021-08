NFL Insider Mike Silver reports the Colts are "bracing" for Carson Wentz (foot) to need surgery. (Mike Silver on Twitter) Silver reports the injury involves "a bone and a ligament." Wentz is on his way to see a specialist, but this is a major blow to Indy's offense should he miss significant time. Second-year pro Jacob Eason will be the starter in his absence. Of course, the Colts could also trade for a veteran signal caller.