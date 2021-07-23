Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Pre-Season Depth Chart
The Big Ten officially kicked off the 2021 media days on Thursday and while the Iowa Hawkeyes didn’t have anyone taking the podium, the day didn’t go without some news. In lieu of live interviews, the program put out their official media guide on Thursday. That includes all sorts of historical tidbits, stats and stories, but of most interest at this point in the year for Hawkeye fans, it also includes a pre-season depth chart.www.blackheartgoldpants.com
