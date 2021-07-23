How will former Bulldog Jeffery Simmons take the Tennessee Titans’ defense a level higher?

The time is now for the Tennessee Titans. All the big pieces are in place, punctuated by a huge trade in June. Owner Amy Adams Strunk continues to build upon the legacy of her father, Oilers-Titans founder Bud Adams. GM Jon Robinson has yet again put together a roster that checks all the boxes, at least on paper. Head coach Mike Vrabel has a 29–19 record, an AFC title game appearance, and a playoff win over Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on his resume after only three seasons. On the field, there is more name-brand star power wearing two-tone blue than in any era since Steve McNair, Eddie George, Jevon Kearse & Co. Expectations entering the 2021 season are AFC South title and playoff run. But really, all eyes are on the prize at Super Bowl LVI in sunny Southern California.