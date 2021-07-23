How will former Bulldog Jeffery Simmons take the Tennessee Titans’ defense a level higher?
As Mississippi State has and continues to produce elite defensive talent, former Bulldog defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has become a household name in Tennessee. A perfect fit with the Titans, Simmons is now the primary face of the defensive line. At 6-foot-4, Simmons’ height advantage makes him an immediate mismatch. That, in addition to a quick first step, creates multiple issues for the opposition.www.forwhomthecowbelltolls.com
