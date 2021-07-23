Noem to travel to South Carolina for early voting event

© UPI Photo

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is slated to travel to South Carolina for an early voting event in August as speculation swirls around whether she will launch a 2024 presidential bid.

Noem will attend the “Faith & Freedom BBQ," which is hosted by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), on Aug. 23. The event, which Duncan touted as the largest annual gathering of Republicans in the state, has hosted other big GOP names including former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The Associated Press was the first outlet to report on the news.

South Carolina serves as a crucial contest during presidential primaries.

Noem's attendance at the event will be an opportunity for her to introduce herself to a southern electorate ahead of 2024. Other potential GOP 2024 hopefuls, including Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) have made appearances in the state recently, while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend a GOP fundraising event in the state this month.

Other potential Republican presidential hopefuls include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Arkansas Sen. Tim Scott (R), Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R), and Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R).

But President Trump , who has not said whether he will run again, is one of the biggest factors ahead of the 2024 Republican primary. A number of the potential GOP contenders have said they will not run if Trump launches another bid for president.