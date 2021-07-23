Nas’ Unreleased Tupac Diss Surface 25 Years Later

An unreleased joint from Nas called “Real N****s has surfaced after 25 years and it includes a diss directed to the late Tupac Shakur. The song, which appeared last month online is almost five minutes long. “From tube socks in Timbs to blue rocks and Benz/ Who got the ends, the type of n***a Tupac pretends/ To all n****s who shine, guess who got revenge/ I won’t showboat, my flow choke you.” He also rapped, “And if it don’t the .44 will smoke you, left ya seed reminiscing on ya/MCs, I’m pissing on ya/Shine because my chips are longer/These gremlins I’m sicking on ya/Shots ya dodging/While Esco could rock the whole f*ckin’ Garden/Real n****s are always gonna play this sh*t.”