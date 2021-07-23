‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Bears His Toned Arms, Bald Head in New Season 2 Behind the Scenes Photo

Christopher Meloni has been depicting Detective Elliot Stabler since 1999. First on “Law & Order: SVU,” and now on “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” the crime-fighting icon has encountered plenty of change throughout his two decades across the shows. All of that has contributed to the 2021 version of Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Based on the pictures, it appears that he’s reached his final form.

The guy is absolutely shredded, his polished dome is reflecting more sunlight than the moon, and he’s sporting a goatee that could put an actual goat to shame.

Behold, the man seeking vengeance for the loss of his wife on the unsuspecting crime syndicates of New York City. In “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” Meloni’s character is in charge of a task force charged with that exact goal. They’re taking on organized crime. And we’re not sure anyone has ever looked better doing it, fictional or not.

The cutoff gray sweatshirt is giving us shades of a young and ripped Bill Belichick. What better person to emulate than arguably the greatest coach of all time? If Stabler runs his task force anything like Belichick runs the Patriots, the likes of season one villain Richard Wheatley don’t stand a chance.

What Can Fans Expect From Season Two Of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’?

Fans of the long-running New York City procedurals were beyond excited when they learned Christopher Meloni would return to the fold after a decade-long hiatus.

His return was even more than most hoped for. He first appeared on his old show, “Law & Order: SVU,” alongside his longtime partner Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay. The appearance served as a launch vehicle for the new show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

In the newest offering from Dick Wolf, however, Meloni is the star of the show. And fans could not have been happier with the way season one played out. Now, Meloni and company are working on season two, which is set to premiere in September. Though, thanks to executive producer Dick Wolf, we have an idea of what to expect come Episode 1.

“The first third of the season is ‘The Godfather.’ The second third is ‘American Gangster.’ And the last third is ‘Scarface.’ And these villains are going to be really bad guys that give [Detective Elliot Stabler] a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice, and a different way of pursuing criminals than we’ve had before,” Wolf told TVLine in May.

Much to fans’ delight, Wolf also discussed the potential of more shared screentime between Hargitay’s Benson and Meloni’s Stabler. Even though they’re the leads of their respective shows now, opportunities exist to have them cross each other’s paths. The duo has long been a favorite of the “Law & Order” world.