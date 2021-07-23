Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Bears His Toned Arms, Bald Head in New Season 2 Behind the Scenes Photo

By John Jamison
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJjZz_0b5d6zKd00

Christopher Meloni has been depicting Detective Elliot Stabler since 1999. First on “Law & Order: SVU,” and now on “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” the crime-fighting icon has encountered plenty of change throughout his two decades across the shows. All of that has contributed to the 2021 version of Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Based on the pictures, it appears that he’s reached his final form.

The guy is absolutely shredded, his polished dome is reflecting more sunlight than the moon, and he’s sporting a goatee that could put an actual goat to shame.

Behold, the man seeking vengeance for the loss of his wife on the unsuspecting crime syndicates of New York City. In “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” Meloni’s character is in charge of a task force charged with that exact goal. They’re taking on organized crime. And we’re not sure anyone has ever looked better doing it, fictional or not.

The cutoff gray sweatshirt is giving us shades of a young and ripped Bill Belichick. What better person to emulate than arguably the greatest coach of all time? If Stabler runs his task force anything like Belichick runs the Patriots, the likes of season one villain Richard Wheatley don’t stand a chance.

What Can Fans Expect From Season Two Of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’?

Fans of the long-running New York City procedurals were beyond excited when they learned Christopher Meloni would return to the fold after a decade-long hiatus.

His return was even more than most hoped for. He first appeared on his old show, “Law & Order: SVU,” alongside his longtime partner Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay. The appearance served as a launch vehicle for the new show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

In the newest offering from Dick Wolf, however, Meloni is the star of the show. And fans could not have been happier with the way season one played out. Now, Meloni and company are working on season two, which is set to premiere in September. Though, thanks to executive producer Dick Wolf, we have an idea of what to expect come Episode 1.

“The first third of the season is ‘The Godfather.’ The second third is ‘American Gangster.’ And the last third is ‘Scarface.’ And these villains are going to be really bad guys that give [Detective Elliot Stabler] a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice, and a different way of pursuing criminals than we’ve had before,” Wolf told TVLine in May.

Much to fans’ delight, Wolf also discussed the potential of more shared screentime between Hargitay’s Benson and Meloni’s Stabler. Even though they’re the leads of their respective shows now, opportunities exist to have them cross each other’s paths. The duo has long been a favorite of the “Law & Order” world.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

145K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Scarface
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Chris Meloni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Patriots#American#Law Order
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: How Christopher Meloni Says Mariska Hargitay Reacted When She First Met Her Husband

Fans of Law & Order: SVU may not have realized it at the time, but they got to watch Mariska Hargitay fall in love with her future husband on the show. Peter Hermann scored a guest-starring role early in the show’s run as Attorney Trevor Langan. Audiences were unaware of the behind-the-scenes romance. However, her TV partner and real-life friend Christopher Meloni had a front-row seat.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Disappointing news for Law and Order: SVU fans revealed ahead of new season

Bad news, Law and Order fans - it's been announced that new spin-off series Law & Order: For the Defense, which was due to launch this fall, will not be going ahead after all. According to Deadline, NBC has decided to abandon the project. It's not known why the show has been scrapped and many fans will no doubt be disappointed as they were all hoping to see former Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star Raúl Esparza, who played Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba, return to lead the cast.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Wild Theory Suggests Two Characters Will Replace Mariska Hargitay’s Benson

Fans were devastated when “Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni left the hit crime drama back in 2011. Now, they wonder when Mariska Hargitay will do the same. The two stars built up deep chemistry between their characters Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler for more than 10 years. But Meloni eventually left the show after Season 12, leaving “Law & Order: SVU” without a primary relationship to focus on.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Split Over Amanda Rollins, Call Her Insensitive

Are you a fan of Law & Order: SVU? Chances are you are if you’re reading this article. So, what are your thoughts on detective Amanda Rollins?. Before we dive in too far, let’s just say that most fans of the show seem to be split on this topic. But there is a growing portion who find Rollins character to be “insensitive.” That feeling was highlighted by loyal fans of the show who were discussing it on Reddit. A user who goes by the name u/ramrez97 said they “cannot stand” Rollins.
Relationship Adviceoutsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Drops Sage Advice About Life With Intense New Pic

You can always rely on ‘Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T to share insightful words of wisdom with his fans on Instagram or Twitter. These “ICE Cold Facts” always make you think about life in unexpected ways. Earlier today, the “Law & Order” star dropped another piece of advice for fans along with an intense pic. You can almost feel Ice-T’s eyes looking right through you, piercing the heart of whatever’s troubling you. The expression on his face is slightly pained, which makes sense given his caption.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: How Much Does Ice-T Make Per Episode?

“Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T already had a successful career as a rapper before joining the hit NBC show. How much does he make per episode?. Ice-T, who has played Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutoala on “Law & Order: SVU” since 2000, reportedly earns $250,000 per episode according to 2020 data from Celebrity Net Worth.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Happened to Olivia Benson’s ‘Adopted’ Baby

Longtime “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” fans know Olivia Benson’s journey to motherhood all too well. Fans of the hit NBC drama have followed Benson as she gained custody of her son, Noah. However, some eagle-eyed fans of the hit drama series have been recalling a moment when Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) briefly became a caregiver to an infant. Only to watch the storyline vanish into thin air.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Gives Sneak Peek at Season 23 in Video: ‘Lights, Camera, Action’

Season 23 of Law & Order: SVU will be here before we know it and the star actress of the show is hyping all of us up while we wait. You probably know actress Mariska Hargitay by her name in the popular crime drama. She portrays Captain Olivia Benson and has been doing so for more than 20 years and 20 glorious seasons. As a matter of fact, it comes as no surprise that Hargitay has won several awards for her performances as Benson in the show. Some of those accolades include a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Gives ‘Behind the Scenes Versus On the Scene’ Look in New Pics From Filming ‘SVU’ Season 23

Fans of “Law & Order: SVU” received some sweet photos of the cast behind the scenes on Thursday while also showing them on the scene. In an Instagram post from the official “Law & Order” account, there are views showing star Mariska Hargitay and others off-camera. Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on the NBC crime drama, is shown in another picture in action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy