Kalona Library Goes Mobile

The Kalona Public Library is now available on wheels. Earlier this summer, the library partnered with the City of Kalona to use a utility vehicle to transport library materials to and from homes. Kalona Public Library’s Director of Youth Services Olivia Kahler explains the different ways people can have items put on hold for delivery, “They can go onto our website and log into their own library account and place items on hold. They can call us at the library and simply say, ‘Hey, I want this movie or I want this book,’ and we’ll add it to the delivery pile. They can even Facebook message us and request items for delivery.”