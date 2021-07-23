Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Kalona Library Goes Mobile

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 10 days ago

The Kalona Public Library is now available on wheels. Earlier this summer, the library partnered with the City of Kalona to use a utility vehicle to transport library materials to and from homes. Kalona Public Library’s Director of Youth Services Olivia Kahler explains the different ways people can have items put on hold for delivery, “They can go onto our website and log into their own library account and place items on hold. They can call us at the library and simply say, ‘Hey, I want this movie or I want this book,’ and we’ll add it to the delivery pile. They can even Facebook message us and request items for delivery.”

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Kalona, IA
Kalona, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kalona Public Library#Kalona Public Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

CBC presses Biden to extend eviction moratorium

The Congressional Black Caucus on Monday called on the White House to take the initiative and extend the federal eviction moratorium that ended on Sunday to October. “The eviction moratorium ended yesterday, and this means that thousands of Black families and children could lose the roof over their heads at a time when the deadly pandemic is surging once again, and their lives are in disorder due to the pandemic,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chairwoman of the Black Caucus, said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
MusicNBC News

Lollapalooza music festival cancels DaBaby performance after homophobic remarks

The Lollapalooza music festival cancelled DaBaby's Sunday night performance in response to the rapper's recent homophobic remarks. Organizers of the Chicago event said in a statement on Sunday morning that the rapper's remarks were contrary to the spirit of Lollapalooza and that he had been removed from the lineup of the music festival's final night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy