Top 6 High-Flying Energy Stocks Set to Beat on Q2 Earnings

Earnings season presents an opportunity to reset the board. A great report can completely shift the future trajectory of a company, leading to incredible profits for investors. Earnings trends have a tendency to remain intact for several quarters. Finding stocks with the strongest earnings trends heading into earnings season gives investors the best chance at profits. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks with strong trends are going to be in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.