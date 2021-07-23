Top 6 High-Flying Energy Stocks Set to Beat on Q2 Earnings
The second-quarter earnings season has been impressive thus far. The last quarter was a strong one both in terms of economic data and stock market performance. As of Jul 22, before the opening bell, 103 companies of the S&P 500 Index reported results. Total earnings of these companies were up 117.6% year over year on 18.9% higher revenues. Moreover, 90.3% of these companies beat their earnings per share (EPS) estimates and 85.4% surpassed revenue estimates.www.zacks.com
