If you're heading fishing, good luck!!!***

Get easier access to water when you’re exercising outdoors, walking, pushing a stroller, and more with the aqueduct on-the-go hydration system. This drinking system upgrades your Yeti, Hydro Flask, Nalgene, or another favorite bottle for convenient drinking. It eliminates the need for Camelbak-style bladders and is a more sanitary and easier-to-clean alternative. Leakproof and manufactured with FDA-approved materials, it’s durable and useful. In fact, it’s great for hikers, cyclists, busy parents with hands in short supply, and everyone in-between. Furthermore, the Hydration Tube connects to the aqueduct one-way air valve to capture every last drop of water from your bottle. The Hydration Tube attaches to the Twist Lock Bite Valve and Cap where you drink from. Best of all, you can switch your bottle’s original back at any time.