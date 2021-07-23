Cancel
Kalona, IA

Kalona Historical Village to Host Evening Zahs Presentation

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kalona Historical Village will be hosting an evening of learning with an exhibit at the Kalona Quilt and Textile Museum. Titled “History in a Cloth Bag,” this exhibit presents a large collection of fabric items that are made solely out of cloth feed bags. Local Historian Mike Zahs spent over two months setting up the displays with 14 pick-up truck loads of materials. Zahs says there will be other items to see so there’s something for everyone, “I tried to put in more than quilts in the display so there’s a lot of historical items and things from the ‘20s and ‘30s that I think will interest people. Whether they’re interested in fabrics or not. But pretty much everything in the display is recycled or historic.”

www.kciiradio.com

