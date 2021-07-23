Cancel
Socorro, NM

FBI believes same man responsible for 4 bank robberies across New Mexico

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI believes the same man may be responsible for a string of bank robberies across the state. The latest robbery happened Thursday at Wells Fargo in Socorro around 4:45 p.m. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-40s, who is about 5-foot-5 with a medium build. He wore a dark baseball cap with a light-colored brim. He also had a dark mask, a navy blue long sleeve shirt and black pants. The FBI says he might have a tattoo under his right eye.

