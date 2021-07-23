Re: Now that NiL is a real thing
The only logical next step would be to allow players without endorsement deals to wear sponsorship logos like NASCAR. I think this is a fair way to level the playing field for kids who are being left out of the revenue generated by their likeness. Instead, they can wear the likeness of our various corporate partners such as Lending Tree, Hooters, Geico, and others. If they are not thinking this now, they will be soon. Any time you see something on television, it is your responsibility to brand, monetize, and label it as your own, football players should not be seen any differently.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0