FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the moment Jets and Giants fans have been waiting for since last season ended — report day for the two teams. In Florham Park, pretty much every member of the New York Jets rolled in Tuesday except one very important member — the new quarterback. Zach Wilson, the second overall pick, has not ironed out all the details in his rookie contract and has not yet signed on the dotted line. The money is not the issue since there is a rookie wage scale. The two sides are trying to work out some of the language in the...