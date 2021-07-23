Country Singer Morgan Wallen Says He Used Racial Slur In A 'Playful' Manner After 'Partying All Weekend', But Knows It Was 'Ignorant'

Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, July 23, to chat with Michael Strahan following his racial slur scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's going to be a lot of people who are going to watch this and say, 'He's only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image; it's all a performance' ⁠— so what do you say to that?" Strahan asked the country singer.

"I understand that," the 28-year-old responded, acknowledging he is "not ever going to make everyone happy — I can only come tell my truth and that's all I know to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Wallen was embroiled in the scandal back in January, when a video surfaced of him and his friends coming back to his Nashville home after a night out. In a clip posted by TMZ, he was heard using a racial slur.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had some of my longtime friends in town. We had just kind of been partying all weekend, and we figured we'd go hard for the two or three days that they were there," he recounted of the incident. "It just happened, I was around some of my friends and we say dumb stuff together. In our minds, it's playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

"It's one of my best friends ... we were all clearly drunk — I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving," Wallen continued. "I didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all. "

In the aftermath, the "Wasted On You" singer was declared ineligible to compete in the Academy of Country Music awards, banned from performing, attending or accepting awards at the Billboard Music Awards, was reportedly dropped by WME, suspended indefinitely from Bid Loud Records, and had his music removed from Sirius XM, Pandora and radio stations owned by iHeartMedia, Entercom and Cumulus Media.

"I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," Wallen told TMZ at the time.

He also issued an apology where he said there was "no excuses to use this type of language, ever." In a video later, he asked fans to stop defending him and said he wanted to "take ownership" for his mistake.

He said he had "accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, some executives and leaders to engage in some very real and honest conversations." Although he was "pretty nervous" because "they had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace," they "did the exact opposite — they offered me grace, and they also paired that with an offer to learn and to grow."

Following the scandal, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album remained on the charts, with 241,000 album sales and 2.3 billion streams, Rolling Stone reported and he won three BMAs, despite being banned.