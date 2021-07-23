Cancel
Mother Reacts to Missouri’s Settlement with Opioid Industry; Talks about Son’s Battle with Opioids

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri has reached an agreement for the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix the state’s opioid crisis. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt says Missouri could collect more than 500-million-dollars in a settlement with Johnson and Johnson as well as four distributors of addictive painkillers. During a press conference Thursday, Kathy Arbini (Arbeenee), says her son, Kevin, died in 2009 as a result of opioids.

