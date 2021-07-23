Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – July 23, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 10 days ago

Reynolds Community College breaks ground on a new automotive facility; a 19-year-old dies in a Varina crash; Henrico Schools officials are planning to contact parents and guardians on Monday to solicit input about pupil transportation; your chance to drive a Henrico school bus comes tomorrow; our weekly round-up of crime in Henrico; we preview events happening around town tomorrow.

(Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County CSB Prevention Services and Chess Counselor LLC.)

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

