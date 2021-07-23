Henrico News Minute – July 23, 2021

Reynolds Community College breaks ground on a new automotive facility; a 19-year-old dies in a Varina crash; Henrico Schools officials are planning to contact parents and guardians on Monday to solicit input about pupil transportation; your chance to drive a Henrico school bus comes tomorrow; our weekly round-up of crime in Henrico; we preview events happening around town tomorrow.

