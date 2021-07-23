Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Einstein Papers Project at Caltech Releases New Volume of Albert Einstein’s Writings

By Whitney Clavin, CALTECH
pasadenanow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Einstein Papers Project at Caltech has released the 16th volume of its massive scholarly collection of Albert Einstein’s scientific and nonscientific writings and correspondence. The volume covers the period from June 1927 to May 1929 and contains 1,600 letters by and to Einstein, many more than contained in previous...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Niels Bohr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanities#T Mmler#German#European#Maxwell#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Einstein Meant By "Time is an Illusion"

There are all sorts of quotes about time. One of my favorite quotes is by Abhijit Naskar, the author of "Love, God & Neurons: Memoir of a scientist who found himself by getting lost." He said, “Time is basically an illusion created by the mind to aid in our sense of temporal presence in the vast ocean of space. Without the neurons to create a virtual perception of the past and the future based on all our experiences, there is no actual existence of the past and the future. All that there is, is the present.”
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Einstein's theory of general relativity is PROVEN after scientists see light coming from behind a black hole for the first time ever

A team of astronomers at Stanford University has detected light coming from behind a black hole in a first ever observation that proves famed theoretical physicist Albert Einstein's theory of relativity. The study, published Wednesday in Nature, analyzed X-ray 'echoes' surrounding a black hole, some 100 million light-years from Earth,...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Is there really a 'crisis' in cosmology?

Paul M. Sutter is an astrophysicist at SUNY Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute, host of "Ask a Spaceman" and "Space Radio," and author of "How to Die in Space." Sutter contributed this article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. You may have heard about the "cosmology crisis:" Different...
Mental HealthPosted by
Salon

Panpsychism, the idea that inanimate objects have consciousness, gains steam in science communities

Dr. Martin Picard is an associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, specializing in both psychiatry and neurology. Together, expertise in these two fields suits one well to understanding the essence of what makes one human. Picard is particularly knowledgable about mitochondria, a structure found within nearly all cells that have a nucleus. They provide most of the chemical energy that cells use in their various biochemical tasks, and are sometimes likened to batteries.
ScienceNew Scientist

Can physics explain consciousness and does it create reality?

If physics explains all the phenomena in the universe, and if consciousness is part of the universe, then is seems that physics can explain consciousness. Of course, this assumes that consciousness isn’t separate from the material reality that physics explains – which runs counter to René Descartes’s dualist view of mind and matter. Some have no problem with that. They include Daniel Dennett at Tufts University in Massachusetts and Michael Graziano at Princeton University, who argue that our intuitive sense that consciousness needs an explanation that goes beyond objective descriptions of the physical world is misplaced. Consciousness is a mirage produced by sophisticated neural mechanisms in the brain, they contend, so we need no new physics to explain it. Rather, we need a better understanding of how the brain creates models: of the world, of a self in the world and of a self subjectively experiencing the world.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

How many atoms are in the observable universe?

All matter in the universe — no matter how big, small, young or old — is made up of atoms. Each of these building blocks consists of a positively charged nucleus, made up of protons and neutrons, and negatively charged orbiting electrons. The number of protons, neutrons and electrons an atom has determines which element it belongs to on the periodic table and influences how it reacts with other atoms around it. Everything you see around you is just a configuration of different atoms interacting with one another in unique ways.
Sciencearxiv.org

Spherically symmetric black holes and affine-null metric formulation of Einstein's equations

The definition of well-behaved coordinate charts for black hole spacetimes can be tricky, as they can lead for example to either unphysical coordinate singularities in the metric (e.g. $r=2M$ in the Schwarzschild black hole) or to an implicit dependence of the chosen coordinate to physical relevant coordinates (e.g. the dependence of the null coordinates in the Kruskal metric). Here we discuss two approaches for coordinate choices in spherical symmetry allowing us to discuss explicitly "solitary" and spherically symmetric black holes from a regular horizon to null infinity. The first approach relies on a construction of a regular null coordinate (where regular is meant as being defined from the horizon to null infinity) given an explicit solution of the Einstein-matter equations. The second approach is based on an affine-null formulation of the Einstein equations and the respective characteristic initial value problem. In particular, we present a derivation of the Reissner-Nordström black holes expressed in terms of these regular coordinates.
AstronomyRebel Yell

Einstein’s theory confirmed by researchers

Einstein is right once again. A recent study conducted by researchers led by the astrophysicist at Stanford University in California, Dan Wilkins, confirmed the theory of general relativity of the famous scientist Albert Einstein, which he made public in 1916. In the Einstein he had already raised the hypothesis about the light “echoes” around a black hole.
Sciencenybooks.com

Can Science Explain Everything? Anything?

We hope you enjoyed this free article. Steven Weinberg teaches at the University of Texas, Austin. He has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics and the National Medal of Science. His latest book is To Explain the World: The Discovery of Modern Science. His essay in this issue is based on the fourth annual Patrusky Lecture of the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing, delivered in San Antonio in October 2016. (January 2017)
Astronomyarxiv.org

Extended Bose-Einstein condensate dark matter in viscous Gauss-Bonnet gravity

In this paper, we study the $F(R, G)$ gravity model with an interacting model by flat-FRW metric in a viscous fluid. We consider that the universe dominates with components of dark matter and dark energy. This means that the dark matter component derives from Extended Bose-Einstein Condensate (EBEC) and the components of dark energy arise from the $F(R, G)$ gravity. After obtaining the Einstein equation, the energy density and the pressure of dark energy are written in terms of the geometries of the curvature and the Gauss-Bonnet terms, and components of dark matter and viscous fluid. Also, the corresponding continuity equations are written with the presence of interaction terms. In what follows, we employ the EBEC regime instead of the normal dark matter by the dark matter Equation of State (EoS) as $p_{dm} = \alpha \rho_{dm} + \beta \rho_{dm}^2$, which arises from the gravitational form. The EoS can be expressed from the perspective of the virial expansion, in which the first and second terms represent normal dark matter and quantum ground state. Next, the corresponding Friedmann equations reconstruct in terms of the redshift parameter, then by using the scenario of the power-law cosmology for the scale factor, we fit the present model with the Hubble amounts of 51 supernova data by the likelihood analysis. In that case, we acquire the cosmological parameters of dark energy in terms of the redshift parameter, and by plotting these graphs, we see that the universe is currently undergoing an accelerated expansion phase. Finally, we investigate the stability of the present model with the sound speed parameter.
Astronomymauinow.com

Rotation Measurement of HR 8799 Planets Give New Spin on Planet Formation Mystery

Astronomers have captured the first-ever spin measurements of HR 8799, the famed system that made history as the very first exoplanetary system to have its image taken. Discovered in 2008 by two Maunakea Observatories in Hawaiʻi – W. M. Keck Observatory and the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab – the HR 8799 star system is located 129 light-years away and has four planets more massive than Jupiter, or super-Jupiters: HR 8799 planets b, c, d and e. None of their rotation periods had ever been measured, until now.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

This Cyclic Model of the Universe Has Cosmologists Rethinking the Big Bang

In Paul Steinhardt’s corners of the cosmology world, to say that history repeats itself would be a laughable understatement. That’s because according to him and a handful of peers, the universe’s form might be hurtling into a new cycle every trillion years or so. “One hundred million years sounds like...
AstronomyNBC News

Einstein right, again: Researchers see light 'echo' around black hole

For the first time ever, scientists have seen the light from behind a black hole. Black holes are regions in space-time where gravity’s pull is so powerful that not even light can escape its grasp. However, while light cannot escape a black hole, its extreme gravity warps space around it, which allows light to “echo,” bending around the back of the object. Thanks to this strange phenomenon, astronomers have, for the first time, observed the light from behind a black hole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy