Alternative Baseball Organization expands to Cincinnati, seeks to build special needs team

By Meredith Stutz
WLWT 5
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — The birthplace of professional baseball is currently filling up a roster for a new team. The goal? Baseball for all. Alternative Baseball Organization seeks to give people of different abilities and special needs the opportunity to play the game they love. The nonprofit was started in 2016 in Georgia by Taylor Duncan. He's on the autism spectrum and felt he never had his own accepted space to flourish as a player.

