“Joe Bell” is better than it had to be. In fact, if you go in knowing the movie’s subject, you’ll find it more complicated and interesting than you might expect. The movie is based on the real-life story of Joe Bell, an Oregon man whose 15-year-old son, Jadin Bell, died by suicide after being relentlessly bullied in school for being gay. Joe (Mark Wahlberg), in the depths of his grief, decides what he wants to do in tribute to his son. He will quit his job, borrow against his retirement and walk across the entire breadth of United States, talking to everyone he meets about the dangers of bullying.