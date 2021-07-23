Cancel
Global equity funds post outflows on virus worries - Lipper

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Global equity funds recorded net outflows for the first time in six weeks in the week to July 21 as concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus cases worldwide prompted investors to move towards safer assets. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, global equity funds saw net outflows of $5.9...

www.investing.com

#Equity Funds#Global Equities#Reuters#Refinitiv Lipper#Asian#European
Marketsinvesting.com

Investors May Be Disappointed by Their Offshore Returns

Data subsequent to the March 2020 Coronavirus market crisis shows that South African investors have been adding to or moving high volumes of their assets offshore in a quest for safety and/or higher returns. To date this has proved to be a costly decision, due to a combination of rand...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

3 Israeli Biotech Stocks Driving Global COVID-19 Innovation

As it turns out, we’re not out of the woods yet in terms of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. Last Monday, Goldman Sachs lowered its projections for US economic growth over Q3 and Q4 in response to mounting anxiety over stagnating consumer spending alongside the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
MarketsZacks.com

4 Funds to Pick as Sustainable Investment Hits $35.3 Trillion

The current shift toward sustainability left a deep impact on the investment environment deeply. Be it environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, socially-responsible investing (SRI) or impact investing, investors comprising millennials in particular, are making investment decisions, comfortably based on these themes. While there is a distinct difference between all three themes, investors’ prime focus remains on those meeting their socially impacting goals.
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

U.S. equity funds see big inflows on earnings optimism - Lipper

(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw strong inflows in the week to July 28, bolstered by optimism over earnings and hopes for a faster economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. equity funds attracted a net $8.03 billion, the biggest inflow in five weeks, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed. (Graphic:...
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities rebound after dovish Powell comments

USD JPY -0.12%. The Dollar weakening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 382 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 419 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GRAPHIC-U.S. equity funds see biggest outflow in six weeks -Lipper

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded a large net outflow in the week to July 21, as rising COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus revived fears of renewed shutdowns and an economic slowdown. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors sold a net $10.4 billion...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian FX, stocks slump as virus worries linger

BENGALURU (July 23): Philippine stocks led losses among Asian equities on Friday as the severe virus outbreaks in the region amid a slow pace of vaccinations kept investors on the side lines, with the negative sentiment spilling over to the currency markets. Manila's stock index slid up to 1.8%, followed...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rallied on Thursday, bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains as investors seemed to set aside virus jitters for now and looked ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time. MSCI’s broadest index...
Pharmaceuticalsamericanpeoplenews.com

Tracking Global COVID-19 Vaccine Equity

As of July 7, 2021, of the estimated 3.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally, most had been provided in a small number of countries only. For much of the world, particularly for those living in low- and middle-income countries, COVID-19 vaccines remain out of reach. While international efforts, such as COVAX and additional vaccine donations are seeking to increase global vaccine access, several estimates suggest that many countries may not achieve substantial levels of vaccination until at least 2023.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling edges lower vs dollar on virus worries

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Sterling edged lower on Wednesday and was set for its fifth consecutive daily decline versus the dollar amid rising numbers of COVID Delta variant cases in Britain and confusion around the lifting of restriction in England. The pound this week fell to its lowest point...
StocksInvestmentNews

Stocks sink as virus worries fuel flight to safety

In a reversal of the reopening trade that has powered this year's equity rally, cyclical companies bore the brunt of Monday's sell-off. Stocks slumped around the world as investors rushed into haven assets after the delta coronavirus variant cast a pall over the economic recovery, while tension between the U.S. and China escalated.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall for third day on virus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, as technology heavyweights tracked losses on Wall Street over fears of surging coronavirus cases globally. The won hit its lowest level in more than nine months, while the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** The KOSPI slid 10.88 points, or 0.34%, to 3,232.36 as of 0152 GMT, following a 1% decline on Monday. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.38% and 0.42%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and LG Chem dropped 1.13% and 0.49%. ** Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the S&P and the Nasdaq suffering their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and increasing U.S. deaths drove investors out of risky assets. ** At home, the country reported 1,278 new cases as of Monday midnight, still in four-digit infections but lower than a record 1,615 cases marked last week. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 74.0 billion won ($64.35 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,151.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% weaker than its previous close at 1,147.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.9 per dollar, strengthening 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 110.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 1.917%. ($1 = 1,149.9300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
StocksTimes Daily

US stocks open lower as worries grow about virus spread

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, echoing losses overseas, as investors become more worried about a resurgence in global infections of COVID-19. The benchmark S&P 500 was down 1.2% in the early going Monday, and Treasury yields moved lower as investors moved money into U.S. government bonds. European markets were taking bigger losses of between 2% and 3%. Crude prices fell 3% after major oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Indonesia has become a new epicenter for the pandemic as outbreaks worsen across Southeast Asia. Many nations have been hit with the more rapidly transmitted delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Travel shares drag Europe lower on virus worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Cyclical stocks also tumble (Adds comment, updates prices) July 19 (Reuters) - European shares fell and travel stocks hit February lows on Monday on worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant could hamper travel demand and slow the ongoing global economic recovery.
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Drop On Fresh Inflation, Virus Worries

Asian markets sank Monday following big losses on Wall Street as inflation and the spreading Delta coronavirus variant fuelled worries about the global recovery, while oil prices also sank after top producers reached a deal to hike output. Hong Kong was the worst hit after the United States warned businesses...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Tumbles On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Monday as worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant coronavirus overshadowed investor optimism about England's reopening. Almost all legal restrictions will end from today, including an order to work from home. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was self-isolated after contact with Health Secretary Sajid...

