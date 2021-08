The Voice‘s newest coach, Ariana Grande, is feeling quite comfortable with the show’s cast and crew, sharing a heartfelt message on her Instagram. On Monday (July 26), Grande shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and a video teaser for the singing competition’s season 21 promo writing, ” i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet. but yes ! tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can’t say anything else. but… simply cannot wait til we get started.”