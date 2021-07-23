‘Gangs of London’ U.K. Shoot Paused for 10 Days Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

Production on Netflix’s new musical version of Matilda has been paused due to a Covid-19 outbreak on set. The break in the kids movie could last up to ten days. Deadline reported the news, saying that the first unit on Matilda is now paused thanks to some positive tests results. The outlet says that shooting on the fantasy movie is only “partially shuttered”, and the second unit is still working away. The streaming service, which is handling much of the distribution for the flick, has been rigorous with testing during the pandemic.