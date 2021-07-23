Cancel
‘Gangs of London’ U.K. Shoot Paused for 10 Days Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction on season 2 of Sky and AMC’s crime drama series “Gangs of London” has been paused after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The crew member tested positive during regular production testing, Variety understands. Production will pause for the appropriate isolation period — 10 days — in line with the latest U.K. government advice. As standard protocol, the production tests cast and close-contact crew twice weekly.

