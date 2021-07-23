Planning underway for 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “A big success.” That’s how participants, visitors and observers of this year’s Farm Technology Days at Huntsinger farms in Eau Claire County are evaluating the show that ended yesterday afternoon. Show officials estimate a crowd of about 52,000 showed up for this year’s 3 day show, significantly more than they had initially expected. This year’s show also featured 520 exhibitors from 26 states. Now it’s on to FTD 2022 in Clark county at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions near Loyal. Show dates for next year are July 2th through the 14th.