In this episode, Sony's got a new PlayStation in the works, but hold your horses, it's not a PS5 Pro. In fact, it's only a refresh of the PS5 Digital Edition. What's different about it? You'll have to watch to find out. Ubisoft's Skull & Bones has entered a playable state, but don't expect it out for a while. The game started out as a spinoff of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag...EIGHT YEARS AGO, but it looks like the dev team is making some good headway. We break down what's been taking them so long. And finally, Neill Blomkamp has joined a start-up game studio as Chief Visionary Officer. He spoke to us to explain exactly that that means. What are you expecting from Skull & Bones? Let us know in the comments! It's your Daily Fix!