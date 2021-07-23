10 Childhood Life Hacks You Definitely Still Use As An Adult

Finding happiness is like finding that needle in a damn haystack. Chances are, you probably won’t find it by looking. Happiness isn’t an object that you can bury in your hands, keep on a shelf and treasure forever. Happiness is learned through lessons in life, failures, and what country you’re in and what family values you have. Happiness is different for everyone and measured in different ways. What makes you happy may not make the person next to you the slightest bit interested. And yet we crave it, like a spoonful of sugar on a plump red strawberry. We yearn for it in the deepest part of our souls as we watch out of the window, contemplating and forming thoughts like, “If this could happen that I’ll be…” Happy?