Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, NY

Two United Way Chapters in Central NY Are Merging To Continue Important Community Assistance

By Leslie Ann
Posted by 
CNY News
CNY News
 10 days ago

Two area United Way chapters in Central New York have announced plans to merge. This upcoming merger will combine The United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties and Chenango United Way. According to the website www.unitedwaydo.org, both organizations are committed to continuing their mission in the three counties by supporting each other. There will be some reorganizing between the two agencies but officials ensure that any dollars raised by either group will continue to stay local to support local residents in need.

cnynews.com

Comments / 0

CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
State
New York State
Otsego County, NY
Society
County
Otsego County, NY
Delaware County, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Skills#Www#At This Time#Charity#United Way Chapters#Central New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Charities
Related
Hartwick, NYPosted by
CNY News

Hartwick College Recognized for Wellness and Safety

Hartwick College has just been recognized for their work in creating wellness and health opportunities on campus. These include the establishment of an Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug working group which focuses on new cannabis legalization laws, educational projects, revising campus smoke-free policies and more. Campus Prevention Network’s (CPN) has...
Health ServicesPosted by
CNY News

Bassett Hospital Receives High Honor for Staff Care

Unless you are a working nurse, it would be impossible to understand the pressures and stress they face in their day to day occupational activities tending to patients. Because of this stress, it is important that these special people have a place there they can "take a break" during the work day, find some personal space to de-stress for a few minutes, re-focus on the job at hand and go back to performing their duties. Bassett Healthcare recognizes that need and has worked to provide such a personal space for their medical staff. And they have just been honored for their pro-active response to the needs of the medical staffs.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

“Preserve New York” Grants $12,500 to City of Oneonta

Every year the group "Preserve New York" awards preservation grants to a project in many of New York State's 62 counties. While the monetary awards are not relatively large amounts, it does signify that the group has deemed a county's nomination project worthy of historical preservation. The grant is usually for studies which will lead to long term investments down the road.
PoliticsPosted by
CNY News

NYS Comptroller Finds Problems in Audit of Town of Otselic

The New York State Comptrollers Office has released their findings in the audit of the accounting procedures of the Chenago County Town of Otselic. Several items were noted as problematic, and the office has made recommendations to remedy this. The initial purpose of this audit was to determine whether the...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Hospitals Suffering Severe Blood Shortage; Local Blood Drives Coming

When was the last time you donated blood? If you can't remember, or have never donated, NOW is the time since the need is "severe" according to the American Red Cross. What that means is that hospital demand for blood supplies is greater than the donations coming in right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has made a huge impact on blood banks, with donations way down and supplies are critically low so donors are needed to come roll up their sleeves at a blood drive near them and donate the gift of life now, especially those with type O blood, which is the universal blood type. With that said, ALL types of blood are needed.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Throw Away The Right Way At Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns about spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

SUNY Oneonta Welcomes New President

Along with a new crowd of incoming SUNY Oneonta students coming to the City of the Hills this fall there will be another "newcomer" in the mix also. A new college president!. Upon the recommendation of State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras, the SUNY Board of Trustees today appointed Dr. Alberto Jose Cardelle as president of SUNY Oneonta. The appointment was announced by the Board of Trustees and Chancellor Malatras, and is effective on September 6, 2021.
Walton, NYPosted by
CNY News

Delaware Valley Hospital Dedicates Parking Spots for Vets Only

There are so many ways to honor the service of our military's veterans. Whether big or small, we applaud any effort to honor these folks for their service to their country. Recently a new President and CEO was named of the UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton. His name is Rolland "Boomer" Bojo, Jr. When he took over his position one of his very first acts was to create two convenient parking spots at the hospital to be used solely by our veterans.
Delaware County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Time To Roll Up Your Sleeve: Hospitals Desperate For Blood Donations Now

When was the last time you donated blood? If you can't remember, or have never donated, NOW is the time since the need is "severe" according to the American Red Cross. What that means is that hospital demand for blood supplies is greater than the donations coming in right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has made a huge impact on blood banks, with donations way down and supplies are critically low so donors are needed to come roll up their sleeves at a blood drive near them and donate the gift of life now, especially those with type O blood, which is the universal blood type. With that said, ALL types of blood are needed.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

OPD Police Review Changes Approved By Committee

Following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd in May of 2020, several U.S. governors ordered their state's police departments to put into place a review policy concerning police standards. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York did the same. His executive order told the communities that they must come up with a best practices policy keeping in mind the communities in which they serve. The Oneonta Police Department constructed a new review policy and submitted it to the city government for approval.
Walton, NYPosted by
CNY News

DVH in Walton Now Has Nuclear Imaging Capabilities

For the layman, the concept of nuclear medicine imaging sounds pretty "Star wars." But it is an important new tool in identifying abnormalities in the body's organs at a very early stage. This new tool is available in many of the country's larger medical facilities. And now it is coming to Walton!
EconomyPosted by
CNY News

Bassett Healthcare Network Boosts Much Needed Minimum Wage For Employees In Central NY

In an economic climate in New York State where employers are having a hard time filling open positions, Bassett Healthcare Network has taken a step toward making current employees making minimum wage happier while at the same time, hoping to attract new employees with an increase of their minimum wage to $15 dollars. That went into effect as of July 4, not only for current employees but new hires as well. The current minimum wage for most of the state is $12.50.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

The 2021 Central NY County Fair Season Is Almost Here

After a disappointing 2020 summer in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie counties with fairs canceled, fair boards have worked hard to plan for the 2021 season which is upon us. Naturally, all fairs are bound to follow CDC and New York State guidelines. The Otsego County Fair is coming up...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

DiNapoli’s Office Scrutinizes Town Of Oneonta Records

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office recently conducted an audit of the Town of Oneonta's record keeping. The objective of the audit was to see if the Town Clerk was properly recording, depositing and remitting Clerk fees in a timely fashion. The audit's key findings included:. The Clerk properly...
AgriculturePosted by
CNY News

Dedicated Bassett Nurses Bring COVID Vaccines To Hard-Working Farmers

I think the hardest working people in America are farmers and here in Upstate New York, we have our fair share of farms that beautifully dot the rural landscape. These are folks who rarely if ever take vacations and their workday is long. So it stands to reason that a farmer would have a very difficult time leaving their duties behind to go and get a COVID-19 vaccine. Bassett Healthcare Network recognized this time constraint for these hard workers and so that's why Bassett Healthcare Network’s New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health (NYCAMH) brought vaccinations to the area's farming community – in one case setting up a makeshift clinic in a milk house. You do what you have to do right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy