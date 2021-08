The Federal Reserve has been closely watching the housing market and some are more nervous than others about the bank’s role in bond purchases and housing's financial stability. President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis told reporters he is “nervous” about an “incipient housing bubble,” citing anecdotal reports and data, reports the New York Times. Though he does not believe the market has reached a crisis level yet, he’s concerned about the Fed worsening the situation. Home prices continue upwards, reaching prices 15% higher than one year ago. A recent small banker survey found roughly half of bankers say the current state of the housing market poses a “serious” risk.