Philadelphia, PA

4 People Injured In Crash Involving SEPTA Bus In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 10 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least four people were injured following a crash involving a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. SEPTA says a pickup truck ran a red light at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue, hitting the bus around 6 a.m. Friday.

CBS3 has been told those involved in the crash have minor injuries.

Two males, ages 45 and 32, were among the four people taken to the hospital. The other two victims’ ages remain unclear at this time.

The accident happened on a Route 47 bus, heading northbound.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

