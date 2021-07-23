Covid created new opportunities, lasting change in arts and culture (Guest Opinion by Travis Newton)
Travis Newton is associate professor and director of Arts Administration at Le Moyne College, in Syracuse. Covid-19 has altered our landscape forever, with deaths recently topping 600,000 in the United States. Millions have been sickened, lives have been upended, and the virus has expanded societal gaps that were too large to begin with. Whether instigated by Covid-19, the shifting priorities of funders or their own recognition of the need to address inequities, arts leaders are listening to their communities. Many recognize that it’s no longer enough for arts organizations to be good — they must also do good.www.syracuse.com
