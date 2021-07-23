Covid created new opportunities, lasting change in arts and culture (Guest Opinion by Travis Newton)

The Erie Canal was revolutionary for New York and the United States, ushering in an era of transportation, communication, and industrial revolution. Following its completion in 1825, the Canal gave rise to numerous farms, factories, and cities that fed the economies of New York and the United States. However, in the time before the Canal was constructed many viewed a regional canal as neither essential nor viable. One of the earliest proposals expressing the need for a canal came from a flour miller who had failed to find a way of successfully getting his goods to the market. In his 1807 Hercules letters, Jesse Hawley laments from a debtor’s prison about the difficulties of transporting flour from Upstate New York to markets and the need for a regional transportation system. These letters are credited with stirring the public to support a canal connecting the Hudson River and Lake Erie, and the rest is history.