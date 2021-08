For as long back as many people in Raymond, Maine can remember, the Gulf of Maine Gunsmithing shop along Route 302 has been ruffling feathers with its politically driven, polarizing and often repugnant signs aimed at inspiring reaction whether it be good or bad. Whether you cheered or jeered the signs that Gulf of Maine Gunsmithing shared with the driving public, you won't see them any longer. The shop has closed for good and has taken their sign with them.