Here's the blow-by-blow from Day 3 of the 49ers quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Completed 6 of 11 pass attempts (55 percent), which isn't good. Also completed just two passes that traveled more than five yards past the line of scrimmage, which is typical for Garoppolo. And despite all the short throws, he still missed almost half of his attempts, which is disheartening for any team that might want to trade for Garoppolo.