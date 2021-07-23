Ponchatoula man sentenced for child sexual abuse material; possessed thousands of images

The Congressional Black Caucus on Monday called on the White House to take the initiative and extend the federal eviction moratorium that ended on Sunday to October. “The eviction moratorium ended yesterday, and this means that thousands of Black families and children could lose the roof over their heads at a time when the deadly pandemic is surging once again, and their lives are in disorder due to the pandemic,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chairwoman of the Black Caucus, said in a statement.