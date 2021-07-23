Cancel
NextEra Energy reports higher profit on renewable demand surge

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
July 23 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, benefiting from a global shift to cleaner energy that has boosted demand for renewable power.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 billion, or $0.71 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $1.29 billion, or $0.65 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

