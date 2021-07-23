NextEra Energy reports higher profit on renewable demand surge

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.65.