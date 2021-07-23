A foundation built from referrals

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, announced today pre-season preparations for Gridiron 2021, the American-style football version of its A-GAME contact center performance challenge. A-GAME is the cloud-based SaaS performance gamification solution that uses sports and other themed competitions to transform large customer contact operations into aligned, engaged performance leaders. Gridiron VII leagues are forming now, and regular-season tournaments begin September 2021.
