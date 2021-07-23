Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA, COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near washes, creeks and streams as they will continue to run higher than usual this morning.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0