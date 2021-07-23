Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Cass A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CASS AND EAST CENTRAL BERRIEN COUNTIES At 740 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Dowagiac, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dowagiac, Penn, Eau Claire, Vandalia, Magician Lake, Dewey Lake, La Grange, Indian Lake and Sandy Beach.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0