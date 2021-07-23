Microsoft Gets New Street-High Price Target From Citi. Why One Trader Says ‘It's a Staple Within Your Portfolio'

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.96.
Comments / 0