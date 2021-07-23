Microsoft Gets New Street-High Price Target From Citi. Why One Trader Says ‘It's a Staple Within Your Portfolio'

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.