Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Microsoft Gets New Street-High Price Target From Citi. Why One Trader Says ‘It's a Staple Within Your Portfolio'

By Ernestine Siu, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft stock jumped to an all-time high after Citi bestowed it a Street-high price target of $378 per share. The firm called the tech titan the "best" in megacap software ahead of its earnings report next week. "It's a staple within your portfolio, and you need to have it," Blue...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Citi#Megacap Software#Blue Line Capital#Cnbc#Chantico Global#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

When you invest is far less important than the company you buy and the length of time you hold onto that investment. You may not realize it, but you're witnessing history right now. In more than a century, we've simply never seen the stock market bounce back from a bear market as robustly as it has over the past 16 months. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has gained a whopping 97%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Chinese Growth Stocks Selling at Cheap Prices

China's market bloodbath is an opportunity to pick up high-quality stocks at a discount. JD and LexinFintech have stellar track records of execution and growth. Both stocks are also attractive from a valuation standpoint. Chinese stocks are falling from the sky, and for good reasons. The Chinese government has been...
StocksNBC San Diego

Why Travel Stocks Could Deliver Some of This Week's Most Important Earnings Reports

Travel stocks could headline this week's flood of earnings reports, two traders say. The second-busiest week of earnings season will see companies across a host of industries release their quarterly results. Twenty-eight percent of the S&P 500 is scheduled to report. Uber, Take-Two Interactive, Square, Eli Lilly, Beyond Meat, General...
StocksNBC San Diego

Square Posts $45 Million in Bitcoin-Related Impairments in Second Quarter

Square's bitcoin-related investments had a $45 million drag on the company's second-quarter operating income, the company said late Sunday. It comes after a rough period for the digital coin. Square added it still saw "significant growth in bitcoin revenue year over year" this past quarter. Square said late Sunday that...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Cowen

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price seeks higher low as trader forecasts $45K breakout within weeks

Bitcoin (BTC) traded steady on July 27 after a surge above $40,000 resulted in higher levels broadly holding. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $37,000, around 8.8% below the peak of Monday's gains. Its first trip above $40,000 in six weeks, Bitcoin price action is...
BusinessPosted by
Kiplinger

Shield Your Portfolio From Inflation

Investors fear inflation in the same way Superman dreads a pile of kryptonite. Just as the mysterious substance weakened the Man of Steel, a persistent rise in prices can diminish the strength of an investment portfolio. Inflation eats into returns and reduces the buying power of assets in investment accounts, such as 401(k)s. “Inflation has a scary connotation,” says Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Merk Investments.
StocksInvestopedia

Alphabet (GOOG) Option Traders Searching for New Highs

Optimistic traders have bid up the share prices of Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) ahead of its fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are predicting a positive move, as there are a sizable number of call options in the open interest. The unusual option trading has the possibility to create a downward trend in the price action if GOOG delivers an unfavorable earnings surprise.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Targets New High As These Stocks Lead; Tesla, Apple, Microsoft Earnings On Tap

Key market indexes climbed toward new highs Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a 111-point loss and aimed for a fifth straight advance. The Dow Jones industrials were up 0.1%, the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq edged 0.1% higher in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 performed in line, up 0.1%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.
StocksStreet.Com

Microsoft Stock Price Target Is Raised by Jefferies on Fundamentals

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report received a share-target price increase from Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who sees a solid earnings report from the tech giant on Tuesday. He raised his target to $335 from $310 on the stock and kept his buy rating for the software company. Microsoft was at...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $330.00

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.96.
StocksStreet.Com

Three High-Growth Dividend Kings to Build Up Your Portfolio

Stocks quotes in this article: PPG, LOW, PH, SHW, HD. This article will discuss three stocks that have a unique combination of 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases, plus a high dividend growth rate. Dividend stocks have a tendency to be viewed as slow-growth investments, but while some struggle to generate growth, others do not, like these three Dividend Kings: PPG Industries (PPG) ; L...

Comments / 0

Community Policy