Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ARETI Energy Files Early Warning Report Regarding Transfer of Common Shares in Spartan Delta Corp.

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 10 days ago

GENEVA, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - ARETI Energy S.A. ("ARETI") provides the following early warning disclosure under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transfer by ARETI of common shares ("Spartan Shares") in the capital of Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan"). ARETI transferred an aggregate of 14,634,052 Spartan Shares to...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Geneva#Alberta#Areti Energy Files#Spartan Delta Corp#Cnw#Areti Energy S A#Canadian#Areti Energy Limited#Areti Energy Spv#Llc#Transfers#The Spartan Shares#Okrovriou#National Instrument#The Early Warning Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:. As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Tricon Announces Redemption of 5.75% Extendible Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, announced today that it has issued a notice of redemption to the holders of its 5.75% extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 31, 2022 (the "Debentures"), representing a redemption in full of all of the currently outstanding Debentures. The Debentures will be redeemed on September 9, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"), in accordance with their terms, at a total redemption price of US$1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest of US$25.52 up to but excluding the Redemption Date, both per US$1,000 principal amount. The redemption price has been determined in accordance with the provisions of the Indenture. Tricon intends to satisfy the redemption price through the issuance of common shares in the capital of Tricon ("Common Shares") at 95% of the U.S. dollar equivalent of the 20-day weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the fifth trading day preceding the Redemption Date, with cash to be paid for the accrued and unpaid interest on the Debentures and in lieu any fractional Common Shares that would otherwise be issued.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Common Stock, Rights And Warrants, Commencing August 4, 2021

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing August 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on July 19, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock, rights and warrants included in such units on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").
MarketsBusiness Insider

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF),"Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on July 12, 2021 consisting of 4,264,000 units in this tranche for a total of 12,977,750 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for total gross proceeds of $2,076,440.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Beat Freiannounces that, directly and indirectly, he has received (the "Acquisition") 12,075,454 common shares (each, a "Share") of Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME"). Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Frei, Officer and shareholder of CME, directly and indirectly, held 4,688,500 Shares and securities that entitle him...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Early Warning Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 26, 2021 Larry G. Swets, Timber Country Investment Corporation (Timber Country) and Rivett Capital Syndicate Inc. (Rivett Capital and, together with Larry G. Swets and Timber Country, the Acquirors) transferred rights (each a Right) issued by GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (the Corporation) pursuant to the Corporation's rights offering (the Rights Offering) to Senvest Management, LLC (including its related parties, Senvest) in accordance with the terms of the Rights Offering whereby Senvest agreed to act as the standby purchaser for the Rights Offering. As standby purchaser, Senvest agreed to acquire a minimum of 41,846,667 Subscription Receipts (as defined below) (the Minimum Purchase) and certain directors and officers of the Corporation, including the Acquirors, committed to transfer a portion of their Rights to Senvest for no consideration. The transfer of Rights by the Acquirors to Senvest was completed to ensure that Senvest would be able to acquire the Minimum Purchase. Each Right is exercisable for one subscription receipt of the Corporation (each, a Subscription Receipt). The Acquirors disposed of ownership and control of the Rights and received no consideration for the Rights transferred to Senvest. The Acquirors also sold Rights through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSXV). Prior to and following the sale of Rights and the transfer of the Rights to Senvest, 37,221,959 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (each, a Common Share) were issued and outstanding.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Press Release for Filing of Early Warning Report Regarding NexOptic Technology Corp.

EDMONTON, AB, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB Inc. (the "Corporation" or "3DB"), a corporation with its head office located in Edmonton, Alberta today announced that on July 26, 2021, 3DB disposed (the "Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 1,150,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") through the private market.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Newmont Files Early Warning Report

DENVER, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) ("Newmont") announced that on July 20, 2021, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldcorp Inc., it disposed of it 15,148,646 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of Probe Metals Inc. ("Probe Metals") (the "Disposition"). Immediately prior to the Disposition,...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Safe Bulkers Enters Bareboat Charter Agreement With Purchase Option For Capesize Class Dry-Bulk Vessel

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) entered a twelve-month bareboat charter agreement with a purchase option for a 2012, Japanese-built, dry-bulk 181,000 dwt, Capesize class vessel. The agreement includes a down payment by the company of $4.5 million on signing, a payment of $4.5 million on delivery of the vessel scheduled for Q4, and a daily charter rate of $14,500 over the bareboat charter period.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

QNB Corp. Reports Record Earnings

QUAKERTOWN, PA — QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $3,869,000, or $1.09 per share on a diluted basis, compared to net income of $3,934,000, or $1.11 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, QNB reported net income of $8,919,000, or $2.51 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $4,154,000, or $1.18 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2020.
dallassun.com

1933 Industries to Hold Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders and Recommends Holders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Amendment

The amendment seeks to complete the one-year extension of the maturity date of the debentures. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, reminds Debentureholders to vote at the upcoming Extraordinary Meeting to be held on August 6, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Fonds de solidarité FTQ Invests to Support an Ownership Transfer to Québec Hands in the Scientific Research Equipment Field

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to announce an investment to support an ownership transfer of the French company EMKA Technologies ("EMKA") to Québec engineer and entrepreneur David Brunet. Mr. Brunet, who managed the Canadian subsidiary of the SCIREQ group, will take over the reins at EMKA as president and CEO on August 2.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Jushi Holdings Q2 Revenue Spikes 220% YoY To $47.7M, As It Continues To Scale National Footprint

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) pre-announced its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, revealing a 14.6% sequential and 219.7% year over year increase in revenue to $47.7 million. CEO Jim Cacioppo said that quarterly results are "in-line with our expectations," as they "demonstrate the strength of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

XPAC Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced yesterday that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "XPAXU" beginning July 30, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "XPAX" and "XPAXW," respectively.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$10.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DALXF. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.38.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy