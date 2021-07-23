ARETI Energy Files Early Warning Report Regarding Transfer of Common Shares in Spartan Delta Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 26, 2021 Larry G. Swets, Timber Country Investment Corporation (Timber Country) and Rivett Capital Syndicate Inc. (Rivett Capital and, together with Larry G. Swets and Timber Country, the Acquirors) transferred rights (each a Right) issued by GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (the Corporation) pursuant to the Corporation's rights offering (the Rights Offering) to Senvest Management, LLC (including its related parties, Senvest) in accordance with the terms of the Rights Offering whereby Senvest agreed to act as the standby purchaser for the Rights Offering. As standby purchaser, Senvest agreed to acquire a minimum of 41,846,667 Subscription Receipts (as defined below) (the Minimum Purchase) and certain directors and officers of the Corporation, including the Acquirors, committed to transfer a portion of their Rights to Senvest for no consideration. The transfer of Rights by the Acquirors to Senvest was completed to ensure that Senvest would be able to acquire the Minimum Purchase. Each Right is exercisable for one subscription receipt of the Corporation (each, a Subscription Receipt). The Acquirors disposed of ownership and control of the Rights and received no consideration for the Rights transferred to Senvest. The Acquirors also sold Rights through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the TSXV). Prior to and following the sale of Rights and the transfer of the Rights to Senvest, 37,221,959 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (each, a Common Share) were issued and outstanding.