Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

 10 days ago

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945. TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on July 30, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on August 12, 2021.

