Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Scientific Corporation (" MicroPort ®") announced that MicroPort Cardiac Rhythm Management Limited (" MicroPort ® CRM"), which is MicroPort ®'s subsidiary focused on developing and commercializing implantable pacemaker and defibrillator devices and related technologies to manage cardiac rhythm disorders, has entered into definitive agreements in connection with its Series C financing with total investment proceeds of US$150 million. Hillhouse Capital Group and MicroPort ® will co-lead the Series C investment and will invest US$20 million and US$47 million, respectively. Six new investors that will invest an additional US$83 million in capital include CICC, Country Garden Venture Capital (CGVC), YongRong Asset Management Ltd., L Squared Private Management, E Fund Management Co. Ltd., and Wanhui Capital. After the completion of this transaction, MicroPort ® will continue to be the majority shareholder of MicroPort ® CRM. The financing is expected to close in early August 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.