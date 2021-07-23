Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

2 of Tesla's most promising rivals keep getting delayed

By Tim Levin
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFCS5_0b5cwVnp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOwA1_0b5cwVnp00
Lucid's Air sedan is set to hit streets this year.

Lucid

  • Lots of startups are aiming to take on Tesla in the ever-growing electric-vehicle space.
  • Rivian and Lucid Motors are two of the most promising contenders.
  • Both have delayed their debut vehicles due to the pandemic but plan to start deliveries in 2021.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Tesla has reigned supreme as the lord of electric vehicles for years, even as established manufacturers and scrappy startups attempt to come for its crown.

Two of the most promising upstart EV makers - Rivian and Lucid Motors - were on the brink of launching their first vehicles onto the US market this year. But the pandemic had other plans.

Rivian earlier this month told customers who had reserved Launch-Edition models of its adventure-focused SUV and pickup that they'd have to wait a few extra months to take delivery. The R1T truck's launch was postponed from July to September, while the R1S SUV will now arrive later in the fall, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe told customers in an email.

"The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a compounding effect greater than anyone anticipated. Everything from facility construction to equipment installation, to vehicle component supply ( especially semiconductors ) has been impacted by the pandemic," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lgnt8_0b5cwVnp00
The Rivian R1S was delayed to the fall.

Rivian

Rivian first pushed R1T deliveries by a month in May due to hurdles like shipping delays and the ongoing microchip shortage, a spokesperson said.

Read more: Rivian-rival Lucid's CEO thinks the EV industry is due for a brutal shakeout because startups are missing one key ingredient

Similarly, Lucid in February delayed the launch of its debut luxury sedan - the Air - to the second half of 2021. Customers were supposed to receive their cars in the spring. In a letter, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson chalked up the delay to the pandemic's impact on the startup's testing activities, supply chain, and its preparations for sales and service.

That was the second time Lucid shifted its plans due to the pandemic; the startup first planned to start producing the Air in late 2020.

With a claimed range of more than 500 miles and a starting price of around $77,000, the Air is set to give the Tesla Model S a run for its money when it hits streets - on paper, at least. Tesla has led the industry in range for ages with its 400-plus-mile Model S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7AGu_0b5cwVnp00
Rivian says customers will start receiving their R1T pickups in September.

Rivian

Lucid and Rivian represent two of the EV startups furthest along in their development. Both have operational factories, showrooms, and heaps of binding preorders, which can't be said of most new companies trying to replicate Tesla's success. Rivian has amassed several billion in funding from investors like Amazon and Ford. Lucid is preparing to go public through a reverse merger in a deal that will give it $4.5 billion in fresh funding.

Although Lucid is on track to start shipping cars this year, the pandemic has made the final stretch more difficult, Rawlinson told Insider . Lucid has run up against quality issues with some of its suppliers - problems that, under normal circumstances, would've been addressed long ago with trips to suppliers. The pandemic ruled that out.

But Rawlinson wants to get every detail spot on, and that's why he pushed the Air's launch.

"This is a one-shot deal to get it right. Why don't we go really conservative?" he told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

204K+
Followers
13K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Lucid Motors#Ev#Suv#Air#The Tesla Model S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
Energy IndustryGreen Car Reports

Home solar and electric cars are converging, and it's about time

Electric cars and home solar complement each other, and a new alliance between solar-energy provider SunPower and charging-equipment maker Wallbox aims to make the most of that. With this alliance, SunPower customers can opt to install a Wallbox home charging station at the same time as their home solar and/or...
Hooksett, NHUnion Leader

Hooksett company stakes its future on electric vehicles

HOOKSETT — Hari Nayar glanced at the dashboard of the Porsche Taycan parked outside Merchants Fleet headquarters and noted it had a full electrical charge capable of powering the car for 229 miles. “Gone are the days when 100 miles on a single charge was an aspirational dream,” said Nayar,...
Businesstechstartups.com

What every CEO can learn from Elon Musk about how he handled the negative story of Tesla’s $1.5 million settlement of software update issue in Tesla Model S

Long before Tesla came into existence, legacy automakers including Mercedes-Benz, Ford, General Motors, and upstart companies tried to build electric vehicles, but for some reason or the other failed to gain traction. For example, in 1990, Mercedes-Benz unveiled an electric version of its 190E sedan dubbed 190E Elektro but failed...
BusinessCarscoops

SEC’s Action Against Former Nikola CEO Could Mean Trouble For Tesla’s Elon Musk

Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against former Nikola CEO Trevor Milton alleging he repeatedly disseminated false and misleading information “typically by speaking directly to investors through social media.”. The government alleges Milton used his social media accounts to mislead investors about “Nikola’s technological advancements,...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Glickenhaus Previews Mega-Range Hydrogen Truck

Way back in February of this year, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announced that it was building a hydrogen pickup with 1,000 miles of range. But in the months since, we've been pretty distracted by the company's other projects, which have included a new version of its Baja buggy and news of a roadgoing version of its 1,400-horsepower Le Mans racer.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch The McLaren 765LT Try To Keep Up With A Tesla Model S Plaid

It hasn't been too long since Tesla launched its hilariously powerful Model S Plaid and already the electric sedan is racking up drag racing victories against previously unconquerable machines. In June, the Plaid took apart the legend that is the Nissan GT-R in a quarter-mile battle. Before that, the sedan set a new quarter-mile record, shattering the numbers set by supercars like the Bugatti Chiron. To see if the Plaid could maintain this spotless record, Dobre Cars put it up against a stock McLaren 765LT in a rolling race. Everyone knows how effective EVs are off the mark, but could a rolling race sway the odds in favor of the rear-wheel-drive McLaren?
CarsForConstructionPros.com

General Motors Expands Access of OnStar Vehicle Insights to Non-GM Vehicles

Since the introduction of General Motors’ fleet telematics solution, OnStar Vehicle Insights, fleet managers have received nearly 3.5 million notifications and details of almost 16 million trips covering more than 246 million miles. Now OnStar Vehicle Insights can now be used with most non-GM vehicles via a plug-in adapter. This means that fleet customers can utilize OnStar Vehicle Insights across their whole fleet, regardless of vehicle make or model year. This expansion aims to help fleet managers save on business operations, monitor fleet vehicles and keep drivers safe using only one telematics platform.
EconomyGreenBiz

Tesla will open its charging network to all EV brands

Tesla plans to open up its global charging network to allow rival brands of electric vehicles to power up their batteries in future, company CEO Elon Musk has confirmed. From later this year, Tesla plans to begin opening up its U.S. network to allow all brands of battery cars to use its charging points, with the rest of the EV giant's global charging network set to follow suit thereafter, Musk revealed on Twitter last week.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Piedmont Lithium delays timeline to supply Tesla

(Reuters) -Piedmont Lithium Inc said on Monday it will delay first shipments of lithium chemicals to electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and that it does not have a definitive date for when deliveries could begin. The decision was mutual, Belmont, North Carolina-based Piedmont said. Tesla did not immediately respond to...
Carsmobilesyrup.com

GM’s new Ultium EV battery pack design could hit range of up to 724km

At an event on July 29th, GM showed off new forms of its Ultium battery pack and outlined additional behind-the-scenes info that goes into making its electric vehicles (EVs). The new battery designs will help the automaker use the same batteries across its wide range of vehicle types. For instance, a vertically stacked pack can hold several batteries, but it takes up a lot of room, so it’s only really suitable for trucks and SUVs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy