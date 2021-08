Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.