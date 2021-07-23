Cancel
Will Smith To Adapt Best-Selling Novel “The Alchemist” Into Film

By Nataly Owala
TVOvermind
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany an author dream to have half as much success as Paulo Coelho has had with The Alchemist, but little is known of his early beginnings. Before the ever-green work of art came about, Coelho’s writing career was just like any beginners: uncertain. His first book, Hell Archives, was published in 1982. The book did not do too well. Four years later, Coelho made contributions to Practical Manual of Vampirism, but he was unhappy with how the work turned out. In 1987, Coelho’s second book, The Pilgrimage, was published. The Pilgrimage was inspired by Coelho’s Pilgrimage through Spain. Coelho’s third book, The Alchemist, was born out of a trip he made to Egypt. Sufi tradition, in particular, played a strong hand in Coelho’s approach to writing The Alchemist. When the book was published, it was through a small publishing house that only managed to print 900 copies. Luck would have it that the book would attract the attention of Harper Collins, and the rest, as they say, is history.

