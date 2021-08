India has infected more than 22 million people and more than 240,000 people have died for the new coronavirus. With the country’s authorities, who seem to be finding it increasingly difficult to contain the pandemic. Most notably, that a second wave was proclaimed in March with around 400,000 new cases and more than 3,500 reported deaths per day. This Saturday, the country’s authorities announced the highest number of deaths per day ever recorded: 4,187. According to the Indian doctor Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), there is a variant in India the world had previously known.