Tokyo Olympics are underway, and we have medal predictions for every event

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

Morning, friends. Not a big deal or anything, but THE OLYMPICS OFFICIALLY BEGIN TODAY!

Normally, we have to wait four long years in between Summer Games. This year, we've waited five. Although the Tokyo Games have already been marred by controversy and a cloud of COVID-19 cases , organizers are pressing forward.

Before you ask, let's just cut to the chase. Or race. You get it. Also, on that note, subscribe to our newsletter, Chasing Gold ; it's got everything Olympics. And opt into our text-messaging campaign to stay updated.

Anyway, we live-blogged the opening ceremony , and USA TODAY Sports projected every medal for every Olympic event . We've got the Americans claiming 133 medals, the most since 1984.

👀 What everyone's talking about: USOPC chief medical officer Jonathan Finnoff said Friday that approximately 83 percent of the U.S. delegation, which officially consists of 613 athletes, has been vaccinated (about 600 have responded to medical information requests). That means about 100 athletes have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

🥇 Major Team USA wins : Some preliminary rounds were underway on Thursday. Brady Ellison placed second in the ranking round of men's individual archery, leading Team USA to place fifth overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClSuI_0b5cuvd100
Fireworks above the stadium as the Olympic rings are displayed during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

🗞 USA TODAY's inside scoop : We've got you covered on the Simone Biles front. We even have a graphic novel of the star gymnast. Check it . Nancy Armour also has a deeply touching feature on Biles' upbringing in foster care . Here's a look at Armour's picks for all of the gymnastics events .

💔 In heartbreaking news : New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died after a bicycling accident . Knapp was hospitalized Saturday after the accident in which he was struck by a single motorist, according to the San Ramon (California) Police Department.

Different rings : The Olympic rings are here today, but Thursday was all about the Buccaneers' presentation of their Super Bowl rings . Tom Brady said: “This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tokyo Olympics are underway, and we have medal predictions for every event

