Please enjoy these 32 memes about *that* chaotic Love Island episode and Hugo’s speech

By Izzy Schifano
The Tab
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night’s episode of Love Island was by far the best of the entire series so far. The last 10 minutes of pure chaos was a shining beacon of hope in what has so far been the driest season of Love Island ever. Hugo channeled the energy of Johnny, Michael, and every single chaotic Love Island contestant ever – and people had a LOT to say about it, sparking so many good memes and reactions.

