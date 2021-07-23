Cancel
Carnifex To Release “Graveside Confessions” In September, Debut Video For Title Track

By wookubus
theprp.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnifex have announced their eighth studio album “Graveside Confessions“. The 15-song effort will feature the various singles they have put out over the past few months, along with their cover of Korn‘s “Dead Bodies Everywhere“. Several updated tracks from their 2007 debut album “Dead In My Arms” will also appear on that outing, among them: “Collaborating Like Killers“, “My Heart In Atrophy” and “Slit Wrist Savior“.

www.theprp.com

Musiciconvsicon.com

Alexander Jean Release “Coming Down” EP and Video For Infectious Title Track

Indie pop duo, Alexander Jean has released a new EP, Coming Down on Parts & Labor Records. Their third EP offering is accompanied by a video for new single and EP title track, “Coming Down.” Filmed in Joshua Tree California, the video captures the palpable chemistry of BC and Mark, blending their worlds together, creating a cruisey SoCal vibe mixed with a bit of British grunge.
Musictheprp.com

Quicksand Debut New Track “Brushed”

The song “Brushed” has been launched as the second single from Quicksand‘s approaching fourth studio album, “Distant Populations“. Epitaph currently have that record headed for an August 13th release date. You can catch the band out supporting the album this fall on the below tour:. 09/28 Boston, MA – Paradise...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Elke Announces Debut LP Prod. by Zac Farro + Releases Single & Video “I Can Help”

New York, NY – July 30th, 2021 – Elke – the moniker of Nashville musician and model Kayla Graninger – has announced her debut album No Pain For Us Here, due out on September 24th via artist collective Congrats Records. No Pain for Us Here marks a colorful art-pop rebirth for the singer-songwriter who let go of her creative crutches after working in the studio with producer/multi-instrumentalist Zac Farro (Paramore, HALFNOISE). Farro’s most recent production credits include Becca Mancari‘s critically acclaimed 2020 LP The Greatest Part.
MusicKerrang

Megadeth to reveal new ​“mystery bass player” soon

Celebrity video site Cameo is proving to be a helpful – if surprising – tool to glean information on all things Megadeth at the moment, with Dave Mustaine telling a fan via the service last week that departed bassist David Ellefson’s parts had already been re-recorded for their new album. This week, Dave is teasing his replacement.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Pallbearer & Pinkish Black members release debut EP as Information_Age, discuss every track

Pallbearer bassist Joe Rowland (who also makes synth music as Hosianna Mantra) and Daron Beck of Pinkish Black have teamed up for a collaborative EP as Information_Age, a gothy synthpop EP that takes inspiration from artists like Suicide, Depeche Mode, The Chameleons, Patrick Cowley, and Giorgio Moroder. "I’ve been an Italo Disco enthusiast for many years, and had always wanted to take my own stab at creating some with a dark and gritty psychedelic edge, and having Daron along with me in this project totally completed the vision," Joe said.
Musictheprp.com

A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria & Point North Announce Fall Tour

A Day To Remember will headline ‘The Re-Entry Tour‘ this fall with Asking Alexandria and Point North as support. A Day To Remember will kick off their own pre-sale for the tour tomorrow, August 03rd at 10:00am local time. A presale for Citi cardholders will be made available at the same time.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Restless Road Releases “Hometown Tonight” Track and Video

Nashville, Tenn. – Country trio Restless Road released a new song, “Hometown Tonight,” from their upcoming project. Restless Road consists of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, and Garrett Nichols, who wrote the track. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJfFm_GNuQ4. “We were really excited to be able to get to release some more...
Texas StatePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

La Llorona Spotted Along Road in Texas?

A series of ghost sightings along a road in Texas has led some to wonder if the spirit seen by witnesses could be the legendary ghost known as 'Lla Llorona'. According to a local media report, the strangeness began when a paranormal research group in the city of Laredo asked if people in the community had ever encountered an apparition dressed all in white. This led to several residents sharing accounts of seeing just such a spirit and, intriguingly, most of them recalled having the experience while driving along a very specific spot in the city known as Mines Road.
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Chicago Rapper Edai 600 Killed At 32

According to several reports and social media tributes, Chicago drill rapper Edai 600 was shot and killed over the weekend. Edai, whose real name is Cordai Ealy, was reportedly shot several times in his back on the early morning of August 1, according to a recording of a Chicago Police scanner. No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Fistfight breaks out moments after American Airlines flight lands in Austin as passengers brawl over a reclined seat that got stuck

This is the moment a fight broke out between passengers apparently over a stuck seat just moments after an American Airlines flight landed in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. The video shows three men get into the melee almost immediately after the flight from New Orleans touched down, as other passengers and crew tried desperately to stop the brawl.
Real EstatePosted by
Fox News

Shaun King lives lavishly in lakefront New Jersey home

Shaun King has built his image on being a champion of the poor and disenfranchised, but the controversial civil rights activist lives like a one-percenter in a sprawling lakefront home, records show. King, 41, moved earlier this year from a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Brooklyn, to the five-bedroom, 3,000...
Celebritieskiss951.com

Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Bundle Of Joy’ Pregnancy Rumor

In the latest development of Chris Evans and Lizzo’s pregnancy saga, the Avenger is apparently pretty ecstatic about news of their “little bundle of joy,” and Lizzo made a TikTok update about his response. Yesterday (August 1), Lizzo posted a follow-up video captioned, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!...
WWE411mania.com

AEW Announces Debut In Cincinnati This September

In a post on twitter, AEW announced that they will make their debut in Jon Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on September 8. It will be an episode of Dynamite from the Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati Campus. Tickets go on sale Friday.

