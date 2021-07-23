Carnifex To Release “Graveside Confessions” In September, Debut Video For Title Track
Carnifex have announced their eighth studio album “Graveside Confessions“. The 15-song effort will feature the various singles they have put out over the past few months, along with their cover of Korn‘s “Dead Bodies Everywhere“. Several updated tracks from their 2007 debut album “Dead In My Arms” will also appear on that outing, among them: “Collaborating Like Killers“, “My Heart In Atrophy” and “Slit Wrist Savior“.www.theprp.com
