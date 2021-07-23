Secret meetings and phone trees: The story behind Texas Democrats' exodus from Austin
WASHINGTON — State Rep. John Bucy III was running on no sleep. The Austin Democrat had just spent 23 hours in the basement of the Texas Capitol, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with his House colleagues as they listened to hours of emotional testimony from members of the public about the latest iteration of a divisive GOP-backed election bill at the center of the special session agenda.www.statesman.com
Comments / 1