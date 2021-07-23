Cancel
NFL planning to enforce forfeits in event of games cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL announced Thursday it will not allow games to be rescheduled in 2021 in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. The league’s new policy was announced in a memo sent to all 32 teams, in which it states that if a team is forced to cancel a game due to COVID-19 infections among its non-vaccinated players, the team will likely have to forfeit the contest, per the NFL’s memo. Organizations that cause cancelations in 2021 could also face discipline from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

