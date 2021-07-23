Take this quiz and we’ll tell you what per cent ‘pick me girl’ you really are

The term “pick me girl” has been floating around the internet for a few months now. Someone who is “pick me” only exists to appease the opposite gender whilst acting as though they’re unaware that this is what they’re doing. And whether you care to admit it or not, we all have a teeny weeeeeeny pick me girl inside of us. She’s the part of us who will neck a pint even if you actually hate beer and know pints taste like warm piss. She’s the side to us who will watch the Euros final because Football men on Twitter told her to. And she absolutely is the person inside of us who sometimes wants to sincerely send laughing emojis mid conversation with someone we’re grafting.